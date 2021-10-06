Molinaro has become a social media personality by sharing delicious vegan variations on her childhood favorites. Her stories resonate with her 2.5 million followers and led to a cookbook deal.
Her four years on TikTok have led her to the intersection of cuisine and compassion. She has become an expert in veganizing dishes, especially Korean food, and a soothing storyteller. You can read her profile on Monday, and check out her website here.
If you need advice on vegan cooking and adapting comfort foods, or about food storytelling on new mediums, Molinaro will be here to help!
Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks Newsletter.