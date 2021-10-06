Below, you’ll find some of our favorite recipes, yes including pasta, using Parmesan. Not seeing the one you want? Search for “Parmesan” in our Recipe Finder.
Lemon-Butter Pasta with Parmesan, pictured above. Carefully whisking the Parmesan with the pasta water gets you a creamy sauce. Want a different creamy Parmesan-loaded sauce? Make Douglas Fir Fettuccine Alfredo.
Fast Blender Tomato Soup With Cheese Crisps. A crispy little wafer of Parm is an excellent twist on the classic grilled cheese and tomato soup combination.
Warm Parmesan Pound Cake With Whipped Mascarpone, Raspberries and Basil Sugar. It’s technically a cheesecake! This elegant little treat might take some time, but it’s well worth it.
Miso-Parmesan Pasta With Chili Crisp. This dish is an umami powerhouse.
Romaine Caesar Gratin. Mounds of Parmesan melt into the surface of this glamorous Caesar twist. Of course, Caesar salad already has plenty of Parm, and if you’d like a hearty version of the salad for dinner, make Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad With Asparagus and Charred Lemons.
Classic Basil Pesto. Parmesan is nonnegotiable in a classic basil pesto.
White Bean Soup With Calabrian Chile Oil. Harness the power of a Parmesan rind in this creamy sauce.
Frittata Carbonara With Balsamic Asparagus. This eggy delight takes the flavors of carbonara and puts them in frittata form.
Za’atar Cacio e Pepe. This spin on cacio e pepe relies on Parmesan instead of pecorino-Romano.
Risotto With Parmesan Cheese. Creamy risotto flavored with Parmesan! And if you have extra arborio rice, you could make this Onion Tart, also with a healthy helping of Parm.
More from Voraciously: