Though she initially wondered whether it was just a lark, she was immediately drawn to the idea; she says that in her years of working with nonprofit groups, she has witnessed the power of tacos. In a previous job that involved outreach to parents of public school students in Los Angeles, she learned that it was easier to get people to attend events about advocating for their children or interacting at parent-teacher conferences if there was an incentive in the form of lunch from a local purveyor.