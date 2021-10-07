With all the fuss over pumpkin spice, it’s easy to forget that the orange squash is a nutritious vegetable that can also lean savory. Pumpkin can be used just like any other winter squash, cut into wedges or cubes and roasted, or simmered for side dishes salads and soups. Just don’t bother cooking that big carving pumpkin. I learned the hard way, when I was just out of college, that the flesh of that variety is bland, watery and fibrous.