“What I do is not really a dinner party,” Carter said. She’s not as concerned with the food — though every dish she served that evening, such as raw oysters with her family’s Carolina-style barbecue sauce and smoked cantaloupe buttermilk pie in a cornmeal crust, was absolutely divine. She would rather encourage people to share about lost food traditions, foster a discussion about how to change the food system, encourage attendees to build connections with the people responsible for growing the food we consume, and pique everyone’s curiosity. In the words of Lauryn Hill, “If you looking for the answers, then you gotta ask the questions,” and Carter seeks to facilitate the questions being asked about Black foodways. “It really does not take much for the spark to happen, especially over food,” Carter said.