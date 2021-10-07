Instead of olive oil >> you can use any neutral-tasting oil or melted butter.

Garlic adds lots of flavor to this >> but skip it if you don’t like it, or use 2 teaspoons of garlic powder instead of the fresh cloves.

The lemon zest in combination with the herbs gives this dish its Greek flavor >> though orange zest would be nice instead, or you could use a lemon-pepper spice blend instead of the salt, pepper and lemon zest.

No oregano? >> Use fresh or dried parsley or dill.

The small amount of paprika or pepper goes a long way >> though you can use more or less if desired.

Not into potatoes? >> How about butternut squash or just using all artichoke hearts?

Instead of artichoke hearts >> you could use all potatoes, substitute whole fresh green beans or chopped cabbage or kale instead.

Kalamata olives and their brine are great here >> but you could skip them, or use any oily olive.