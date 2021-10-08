Sometimes a mother and son will enjoy only borscht and tea, but leave $100. The biggest-ever payment was $1,000.01 (a tech bro regular paid it to beat the previous top of $1,000 flat). Some folks pretend to leave money but don’t. Some pull up in Teslas, some on bicycles, and some on foot. Hitchhikers may show up to volunteer work for a week or two, living in a trailer out back. During wildfire evacuations, the restaurant offers takeaway meals and bathroom breaks. Their pierogi and pirozhki are especially popular. When a regular broke his arm, Urusova brought him meals twice a week. It is a place for poputchiki (Russian has a specific word for travelers who cross paths and open up to each other).