Or at least it would seem after a federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit that had originally claimed Subway’s tuna sandwich was "made from anything but tuna.” The plaintiffs in the case, Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, residents of Alameda County in the Bay Area, had sued the world’s largest sandwich chain alleging fraud, intentional misrepresentation, unjust enrichment and other claims under federal and California state laws. The judge’s dismissal was not based on any findings about the content of the tuna sandwiches, but he ruled that the plaintiffs didn’t meet a legal standard to sue.