Because they’re made by slicing chicken breasts into thinner pieces and often pounding them to be even slimmer and more uniform, cutlets will cook quickly in a skillet. And with no thicker end as in the original breast, you get more even cooking as well. A note for the wallet: It’s usually more economical to buy breasts that you slice yourself as opposed to packaged cutlets from the store. Either way, buy when there’s a sale and pop them in the freezer, ideally separated so you can take out only as many as you need at a time.