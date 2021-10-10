Unable isn’t technically right. But unmotivated, certainly, and so much so that it has felt paralyzing. Every afternoon when I would normally start thinking about what to put on the table that night, I would instead be overcome by sadness at the fact that he wouldn’t be sitting with us to eat it, making us laugh with his potty-humor jokes or saying he was full of vegetables but had room for dessert. There would be no more pre- or post-dinner footraces on our sidewalk.