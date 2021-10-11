Below, you’ll find some of our favorite ways to use celery root. Not seeing what you’re looking for? Search for “celery root” in the Recipe Finder.
Vegan Celery Root Mash, pictured above. This very simple mash is an excellent way to get your mashed potato fix without potatoes, should you not be all that into potatoes. This light side dish uses no butter or cream, so as to let the flavor of the vegetable shine.
Red Wine-Braised Chicken Thighs With Root Vegetables. You can use any root vegetables you like in here, but celery root adds a little fresh touch and potato-like texture.
Creamy Celery Root Soup With Tahini. Celery root, tahini and white beans give this soup luscious creaminess, without a speck of dairy but with a ton of flavor.
Celery Root Apple Slaw. Crisp celery root and apple work in tandem in this refreshing, autumnal slaw. You can also turn this bright flavor pairing into a Celery Root-Apple Soup.
Butternut Squash and Celery Root ‘Noodle’ Salad. Like zucchini and other vegetables, you can “noodle” a celery root.
More from Voraciously: