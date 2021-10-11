Ndiagna immigrated to the United States in 2001 to join her husband, Daning, the head of security at the Senegal Embassy. A year later, she brought her five children to America where she started work as a caterer. Ndiagna, perhaps channeling the independent essence of the Serer, has always followed her own path. She had her own traditional Senegalese restaurant in Dakar before building a business in America, including co-ownership of the Silver Spring restaurant with Adja. Her life has been a guiding light for her children, who now number seven. Five work full time for Koite Grill, and two others, still in high school, contribute when they can.