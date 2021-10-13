Shakerato, pictured above. This is essentially an iced espresso, with a touch of sugar. You can use this as the base for other drinks, like a Sparkling Coffee.
Coffee Frappe. The original coffee frappe comes from Greece and is usually made with instant coffee. This version has you infusing ground beans. Want something similarly fluffy and frothy? Make Dalgona Coffee, a recipe that went viral on TikTok in 2020.
Irish Coffee Martini. It’s Irish coffee meets espresso martini. You could also make a regular Irish Coffee, or make a Frozen “Irish Coffee.”
Low-Tech Pour-Over Coffee. Reporter Tim Carman loves coffee, especially the ritual of a pour-over, and is here to walk you through the process.
Iced Avocado and Coffee Drink (Es Alpukat). If you’re bored of avocado toast, make a refreshing, creamy avocado coffee drink instead.
Grace O’Malley. Named after a pirate, this cocktail relies on coffee liqueur for a punch of flavor.
Boozy Hot Chocolate. What’s better than a rich hot chocolate? One spiked with rum and coffee liqueur.
Iced Mocha. A delicious mocha is a treat, so how about an iced one? Like a chocolate milk, really, but for grown-ups.
