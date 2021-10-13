In New Jersey, regulators had come under pressure by a lawsuit from the New Jersey Home Bakers Association, of which Rabello is a member. Elsewhere over the past year, a dozen other states loosened laws on sales of home cooking. Those ranged from modest moves in Arkansas, which expanded the kinds of shelf-stable foods people could sell and permitted them to sell online and to retailers, to more sweeping changes in such states as Montana, which now allows people to sell almost all kinds of foods and meals — with the exception of certain meats — directly to consumers.