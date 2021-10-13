Aaron Hutcherson wrote about the best kinds of apples for pie. Kara Elder wrote about apple cider in Pennsylvania. Becky Krystal wrote about the history of Jewish Apple Cake, recipe included. And Ellie Krieger wrote about a way to get satisfy your craving for apple pie any time you want with easy Apple Pie Parfaits.
Tell us all about your favorite ways to eat apples, and we’ll be here to answer any questions you have!
Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks Newsletter.