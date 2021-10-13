Toasted ravioli originated in “the Hill,” an Italian-American neighborhood of St. Louis “founded in the 1830s by immigrants from Northern Italy,” according to the Takeout. The exact tale of who invented this delicacy is up for debate, but it seems to have been around since the 1940s and has been a local staple ever since. “A town has to have its icons, and for this historic Missouri city stretched along the Mississippi River the most obvious ones — in chronological order only — are Mark Twain, the Gateway Arch and Mark McGwire. Feel free to add toasted ravioli to the list,” the Chicago Tribune wrote in 1999. And having gone to college in St. Louis and eaten my fare share of toasted ravioli, I know this statement to be true.