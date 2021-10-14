On a large, rimmed baking sheet, combine the olive oil, bell peppers, onion, cherry tomatoes and almonds. Using your hands, gently toss them together so that everything is well coated with the oil. Spread into an even layer and season with the salt. Nestle the feta blocks in with the vegetables, letting them rest at the bottom of the sheet pan. Season everything with a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes and/or a few grinds of black pepper. Roast, rotating the pan once halfway through baking, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the peppers and onions are soft, the tomatoes have just burst, and the feta looks slightly melty.