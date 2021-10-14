Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Place the chicken in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, brush both sides of the chicken with 2 teaspoons of the oil and season with 1/8 teaspoon each of the salt and pepper. Cover the pan with foil and bake for about 18 minutes, or until the chicken is just cooked through and reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees on an instant-read thermometer. Remove from the oven (keep the oven on), and set aside to cool. Using your fingers, or a knife and fork, shred the chicken; you should get about 2 1/4 cups.