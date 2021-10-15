I’d like to believe in a sixth idea we can all agree on: that nastiness doesn’t make this better. Whether you’re keto or vegan, low-carb or low-fat (and, yes, there are still some of those and it’s okay), congratulations if you’ve found a diet that you enjoy and that helps keep you at the weight you want to be. By all means, share your story, or your theory, or your recipes. But keep in mind that, in studies, no diet works appreciably better than any other in the long term. Although low-carb diets are a bit more successful than others in the short term, by the time you get to two years, what few long-term trials there are show very little weight loss and no more than a few pounds’ worth of difference between diets.