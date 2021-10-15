Bill Jensen, a co-owner of Reveler’s Hour and Tail Up Goat, speaks for many of his peers in the business when he asks customers to consider the time and attention sommeliers put into their lists. “I have mixed feelings about outside wine as someone who populates our lists with the same passion that chefs compile a menu,” he says. “I recognize that wine has sentimental value, and I understand the appeal of making it a central part of a night out. I’m genuinely honored when people want to share those kinds of bottles with us. That said, the beverage experience is a massive part of any restaurant visit and something I personally would never want to opt out of. Allowing corkage but limiting it to one bottle feels like a nice balance for us across both restaurants.”