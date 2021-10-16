Zesty Apple Pie, above. As the name promises, this pie is packed with aromatic spices. Think you might want apple pie at Thanksgiving? Go ahead and fully assemble the pie in advance, freeze it and then pop it straight into the oven come the holiday.
Caramel Apple Pie With an All-Butter Crust and Painted Cutout Topping. Here’s another pie to consider, boasting saucy apples and a stunning top covered in small shapes of pastry, such as autumn leaves.
Apple Sharlotka. This Russian family recipe from my colleague Olga Massov is easy to whip up at a moment’s notice — such as when you come back from the orchard with loads of apples.
Jewish Apple Cake. You might consider this recipe from my family (that many others make as well) a descendant of something similar to Olga’s. The Bundt is designed to impress, but you can make it as a loaf, too. Also check out my Apple and Pear Cake With Citrus and Nuts.
Apple Tarte Tatin. My colleague G. Daniela Galarza walks you through the process of making this stunning but not-as-challenging-as-you-think dessert.
Walnut and Date-Stuffed Baked Apples. Apple recipes don’t need to be loaded with sugar or even flour. This satisfying dessert from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger features dates and maple syrup for natural sweetness and spices for maximum flavor.
Caramel Apples. Okay, it’s not baking per se, but I was really excited to nail this seasonal staple last year.