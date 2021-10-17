The one I keep coming back to is this white chili, which combines beans with butternut squash, quinoa and two types of canned chiles — mild green ones and spicier chipotles. I love how the chiles contrast, how easily the dish comes together. The most time-consuming part of the prep is dealing with the butternut squash, but a sharp knife, a peeler and a little video tutorial from my colleague Aaron Hutcherson are all you need.