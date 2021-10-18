This weekend’s jaunt to Fiola Mare seemed almost inevitable: The Georgetown restaurant is known for accommodating VIPs (and their security details) from the Obamas to Oprah, and classic Italian fare is known to be a favorite in the Biden household. Previously, the couple had a Memorial Day brunch with Vice President Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, at upscale French bistro Le Diplomate. Some critics painted it as out-of-touch — but that pick was pure Biden, too. It’s a place he has visited before (where he has been known to order the American-style burger) — and he’s a creature of habit, that reliable Biden.