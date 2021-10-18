That’s a return to the kind of strategic dining that the Obamas engaged in during their eight years in the White House. They had their personal favorites, often eating, too, at established restaurants used to accommodating VIPs, especially those with Secret Service details. But they often combined dining with messaging: Obama treated the Russian president to an all-American meal of fries and cheeseburgers at Ray’s Hell Burgers in Arlington, Va., and he brought along his then-VP for a visit to Taylor Gourmet in 2013, just as the Philly-style sub joint was offering discounts to furloughed federal workers.