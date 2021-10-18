Scroll on for some of our favorite recipes using brie. Not seeing the right one for you? Search for “brie” in our Recipe Finder.
Baked Brie. Few can resist a baked brie. There are a few different ways to do it, but this one is a great place to start, with a delicious pastry shell, garlic and honey to round out the experience. You could also spin off and make everybody their own individual baked brie with these Gooey Chicken, Brie and Cranberry Pies.
Sheet Pan Frittata. Soft brie adds a richness to this simple frittata that you can slice neatly and pile into a breakfast sandwich.
Pear, Brie and Arugula Quesadillas. Melty brie in a quesadilla? Yes, please! Crisp pear and peppery arugula round out the experience.
Everything Spice Dutch Baby With Brie. What’s better than a Dutch baby? A Dutch baby piled high with brie and sprinkled with everything spice.
Fig and Brie Omelets. More breakfast! Stuff an omelet with gooey brie and seasonal figs for a sensational morning nosh.
More from Voraciously: