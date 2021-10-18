The lamb and chicken mandi (spelled “mandy” on Marhaba’s electronic menu) are the main attractions. Mahmood grew up on lamb mandi in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital. He knows the workarounds required to prepare the traditional dish for the food-court contingent. For starters, you have to cook the marinated meat in an oven, not in a hole in the earth filled with glowing coals. Second, the lamb shanks and chicken must be available for immediate consumption, ready to serve straight from a steam table. This demands gravy, which Mahmood and Sulaiman Saeed, the chef on-site at Marhaba, have dutifully developed for both dishes. Make sure to ask the counter server to add a spoonful or two over your rice.