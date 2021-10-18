Evaluate first. “You should assume that your oven temperature control is incorrect (alas, even those that were recently calibrated),” Shirley Corriher says in “CookWise: The Secrets of Cooking Revealed.” But incorrect by how much? Do yourself a favor and start by getting an oven thermometer. A good dial-face model can be had for less than $10. When you’re ready to use it, Cook’s Illustrated recommends setting the thermometer in the middle of the rack, where food cooks, rather than on a wall or on the edges of the rack, where the reading can be less accurate. Turn on the oven to 350 degrees and check the reading after the oven says it’s preheated, keeping in mind that the oven may cycle on and off once it has supposedly reached that temperature. If you have an older oven, as I do, and have a sneaking suspicion it’s just slow to start, hang tight and hope for the best.