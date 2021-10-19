Cover the skillet and cook for about 6 minutes to soften the noodles. Uncover and stir the lasagna pieces, making sure that some of the sauce and vegetables get tucked between them, so they don’t stick together. Then, flatten them out as much as possible, keeping them submerged: This will create a lasagna that you will be able to cut into. Scatter with the remaining Parmesan, then cover and cook for 2 minutes, or until a knife slides through the noodles without any resistance. The lasagna will appear a little soupy.