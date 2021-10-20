Make Ahead: The pudding needs to be made and chilled for at least 1 hour before serving.
Storage Notes: The pudding can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days.
Where to Buy: Quince can be found in well-stocked grocery stores, farmers markets or ordered online. Goat milk and sour cream are available at well-stocked grocery stores or online grocery delivery companies.
Ingredients
- Generous 2 cups (500 milliliters) full-fat goat milk (may substitute regular whole milk)
- 2 large egg yolks
- Generous 1/4 cup (60 grams) granulated sugar
- 2 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/2 cup (125 grams) goat milk sour cream (may substitute regular sour cream)
- Generous 1 cup (about 200 grams or 1 1/2 quinces) finely chopped poached quince
- 1/2 teaspoon rose water (may substitute orange blossom water)
- Fresh mint sprigs, for serving
Step 1
In a small pot over medium-high heat, bring the milk to just below a boil, stirring occasionally to prevent scorching on the bottom. Remove from the heat.
Step 2
In a medium bowl, whisk together the egg yolks, sugar and cornstarch until combined. Whisking all the while, drizzle in about 1/4 cup (60 milliliters) of the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture to temper it. Add the remaining hot milk, then pour the mixture back into the pot. Set the pot over medium-high heat, and cook, stirring constantly to prevent scorching, until the mixture starts to thicken and comes to a boil, about 5 minutes.
Step 3
Remove the pudding from the heat and transfer it to a bowl. Let it cool completely, whisking often to prevent a skin from forming, about 5 minutes. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour; the pudding will continue to thicken as it chills.
Step 4
Just before assembling, whisk the sour cream into the cold pudding until smooth. In a small bowl, toss the quince with the rose water.
Step 5
Layer the fruit and pudding into parfait glasses beginning with the fruit and finishing with a pudding layer. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 1 hour and up to 1 day. When ready to serve, garnish with more chopped quince and the mint and serve cold.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1/2 cup pudding and 1/4 cup quince)
Calories: 341; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Cholesterol: 121 mg; Sodium: 89 mg; Carbohydrates: 53 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 42 g; Protein: 6 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Deborah Reid.
Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
