I wanted to make this a dish I could eat broth and all, because I know how much flavor the beans impart to their cooking liquid. To supplement that rich base, I built a foundation with onions, garlic and those umami-packed mushrooms. Taking a little inspiration from a favorite white bean dip recipe, I tipped in some dried rosemary and thyme. To avoid diluting the broth and to give it a chance to take on silky body from the beans, I borrowed an idea from one of Melissa Clark’s cookbooks and cut way back the amount of water I cooked the beans in — just 7 cups. Then it was time to let the Instant Pot work its magic (of course, use any multicooker you have). After half an hour, the beans had just about reached my creamy ideal, so I popped open the lid, packed in the kale and pressure-cooked it until it was barely wilted.