I wanted to make this a dish I could eat broth and all, because I know how much flavor the beans impart to their cooking liquid. To supplement that rich base, I built a foundation with onions, garlic and those umami-packed mushrooms. Taking a little inspiration from a favorite white bean dip recipe, I tipped in some dried rosemary and thyme. To avoid diluting the broth and to give it a chance to take on silky body from the beans, I borrowed an idea from one of Melissa Clark’s cookbooks and cut way back the amount of water I cooked the beans in — just 7 cups. Then it was time to let the Instant Pot work its magic (of course, use any multicooker you have). After half an hour, the beans had just about reached my creamy ideal, so I popped open the lid, packed in the kale and pressure-cooked it until it was barely wilted.
It ended up vastly exceeding my expectations. This wasn’t just good enough for a desperation meal — it was a success by any standard. And packed with so many nutritious ingredients, I felt great about eating it, too. I only needed one more test to dial up the flavors, with more shiitakes and dried herbs doing the trick. A final flourish of lemon juice and red pepper flakes brought the right amount of brightness, though I’ll let you choose what amount works best for your taste. You can use this recipe as a template in other ways, adapting it to your favorite beans, mushrooms, sturdy greens and dried herbs. And because the recipe is vegan and gluten-free, it can suit a variety of dietary needs.
The dish is hearty enough for cool nights but light enough for warmer ones. Either way, I recommend enjoying every last drop of the delectable broth, whether that be with crusty bread, your choice of grains or just a spoon.
Recipe note: The cooked beans can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. Reheat in the microwave or on the stovetop. You also can freeze them for up to 3 months in an airtight container. Defrost overnight in the refrigerator.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed
- 1 medium yellow onion (about 8 ounces), thinly sliced
- 1 bunch curly kale (about 12 ounces), stems chopped and leaves roughly torn into slightly larger than bite-size pieces
- 8 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and caps cut into 1/4-inch slices (save the stems in the freezer for broth)
- 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 2 teaspoons fine sea or table salt, plus more to taste
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 7 cups water, plus more as needed
- 1 pound small dried white beans, picked over and rinsed
- Juice of 1 lemon, to taste
- Red pepper flakes, to taste
Step 1
Set your 6-quart multicooker to SAUTE (high) and add the oil. Once the oil is shimmering, add the onions and kale stems and saute until the onions start to turn golden and the stems soften, 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the mushrooms and saute, stirring often, until they’ve softened and given up some of their liquid. If you start to get a lot of browning on the bottom (some is good for flavor!), add a splash of water, scraping up the bits, and turn down the heat as needed. Add the garlic, salt, rosemary and thyme, rubbing the herbs between your fingers as you drop them in. Cook, stirring constantly, just until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Press CANCEL to turn off the heat.
Step 2
Add the water and beans to the pot and stir to combine. Cover, set the steam valve to PRESSURE (or SEALING) and turn to HIGH. After the cooker reaches high pressure, which takes 5 to 10 minutes, cook for 30 minutes. Manually release the pressure, keeping your face and hands clear of the vent. Check the beans; they should be just about cooked through, but if they’re still crunchy, bring the machine back to pressure and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3
When the beans are soft, add the kale leaves to the pot. It will look full, but just push them in — they’ll wilt after cooking. Bring the machine back to pressure on HIGH and cook for 2 minutes. Allow the pressure to release naturally for at least 10 minutes, then open the valve to manually release any remaining pressure.
Step 4
Taste a few beans with the broth. Add the lemon juice, red pepper flakes and more salt, to taste. Serve warm, with a large helping of the flavorful liquid.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (1 1/4 cups), based on 8
Calories: 278; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 622 mg; Carbohydrates: 44 g; Dietary Fiber: 12 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 16 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal.
Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
