Storage Notes: The dressing can be refrigerated for up to a week. The leafy-herb base can be tossed together, covered and refrigerated for 2 or 3 days.
Ingredients
For the dressing
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons full-fat plain yogurt
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 1/2 teaspoons honey
- 1 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced or finely grated
- 1 clove garlic, minced or finely grated
- Fine sea or table salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
For the salad
- 1/2 large head iceberg lettuce (about 8 ounces), torn into bite-size pieces
- 1 small bunch lacinato kale (6 ounces), stemmed and cut into bite-size pieces
- 1/2 bunch (about 1/4 cup, packed) fresh mint leaves
- 1/4 bunch (about 1/4 cup packed) fresh cilantro leaves, leaves only
- 1 large carrot (about 4 ounces), shaved into strips
- 1/2 bulb fennel (about 4 ounces), shaved
- 1/2 medium red onion, shaved or very thinly sliced
- Fine sea or table salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
- 8 poached quince wedges, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1/2 cup (about 2 ounces) coarsely chopped lightly toasted walnuts
Step 1
Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, yogurt, vinegar, honey, ginger and garlic until combined, then season to taste with salt and pepper.
Step 2
Make the salad: In a large bowl, toss together the lettuce, kale, mint and cilantro. Before serving, add the carrot, fennel and red onion. Add two-thirds of the dressing and season with salt and pepper; gently toss to coat the ingredients with the dressing. Taste and add more salt, pepper or dressing, if needed.
Step 3
Top the salad with poached quince and walnuts and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per serving (generous 3/4 cup salad with generous tablespoon dressing), based on 8
Calories: 186; Total Fat: 6 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 1 mg; Sodium: 111 mg; Carbohydrates: 34 ; Dietary Fiber: g; Sugar: g; Protein: g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Deborah Reid.
Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
