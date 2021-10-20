Roasted Carrot and Cashew Soup, pictured above. Cashews add the body here. Their nutty creaminess pairs beautifully with earthy carrot.
Any Vegetable Instant Pot Soup. Coconut milk is the base of this soup that you can make with almost any vegetable. You’ll find recommendations for what vegetables to use.
Creamy Celery Root Soup With Tahini. Celery root excels at creating a creamy consistency.
Creamy Tomato Pumpkin Soup. Coconut milk and soft pumpkin come together to make a lovely texture while tomato adds a little acidity.
Pureed Beet Soup With Tahini and Herbed Pistachios. Tahini, olive oil and beets pureed together result in smooth and luxurious soup. An herbed pistachio topping rounds out the experience.
Butternut Squash and Pear Soup. Skip the yogurt drizzle on top and this soup becomes fully dairy-free. It has a noteworthy flavor assist from pear and warming zing from fresh and dried ginger.
Harissa-Spiced Cauliflower Almond Soup. Cauliflower is wonderful for contributing to a smooth pureed soup. This one has harissa spice for flavor and almonds in the base of the soup to ensure a creamy feel. If you want to take your cauliflower soup in a different direction, make Creamy Cauliflower Soup With Mushroom and Hazelnut Topping.
