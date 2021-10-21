Assam is best known for its tea trade, but its food is an intriguing mélange, thanks to its unique geography and long history. Situated beneath Bhutan and above Bangladesh, Assam has welcomed pilgrims seeking refuge in its ancient Hindu temples for centuries. Located on the Brahmaputra River, Guwahati is its largest city, and the oldest city in northeastern India, having survived 17 invasions by the Mughals over many centuries. Today, the food of Assam is heavily influenced by Nepalese, Bhutanese, Burmese and Tibetan cooking traditions.