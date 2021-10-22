Last year, with a good but modest harvest, the Comité Champagne set levels even lower, at a little more than half the usual limit for an ample year, and about 25 percent less than 2019. The Comité Champagne president told Meininger’s Wine Business International that the region was facing its worst crisis since World War II. Demand for champagne had plummeted in the initial months of the pandemic, even though wine sales in the United States, at least, grew overall. But then came 2021, with 12 nights of frost in early April reducing the region’s crop by 30 percent. Another 30 percent was lost to persistent spring rains and mildew. Then there was hail.