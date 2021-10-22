All the attention at Maiz64 reminds me that too much service has the same effect as too little. Sharing some background or checking in (once) is one thing. Staff members here feel the need to check in after Every. Single. Dish. “Is it good?” they pepper diners. “Do you like it?” When a supervisor bends down on his knee to inquire about the meal and asks “Is there anything else we can do?” the bluntest person in my posse says, “Yes, you can get off your knees.” General manager Cesare Sanchez likes to think of the restaurant’s brand of hospitality as in keeping with the spirit of his homeland. In Mexico, he says, “we really like to take care of people, treat them like a king.” The sentiment is sweet, but honestly, something more relaxed feels right in an ongoing pandemic.