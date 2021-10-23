The potatoes can be whole with a fluffy interior. Or maybe you’re more into crispy wedges or slices. Russet or sweet? No matter where you fall on these very important preferences, you’ll find something to like in these recipes from our archives.
Spiced Tahini Loaded Sweet Potatoes, above. Hollowed-out sweet potato halves cradle the mashed flesh mixed with a tahini dressing, all under a pile of crispy chickpeas and crunchy, tart pomegranate seeds.
Roasted Potato Wedges With Black Bean Chili. Here’s another bean-and-potato option, but this time you get big wedges of Yukon Gold or russets with a zesty chili made with canned beans and jarred salsa.
Sweet Potato Planks With Chicken, Spinach and Peanut Sauce. Where you might consider toast, Ellie Krieger offers thin, slightly caramelized slices of sweet potato. On top is tender chicken, spinach and an enticing peanut dressing. For another sweet potato dish, check out Crispy Sweet Potatoes With Tuna-Anchovy Mayonnaise.
Greek-ish Potato Nachos. I’m not sure who wouldn’t want to dig into this extremely fun dish, another winner from Ellie, straight off the sheet pan.
Buffalo Chicken Potatoes. It’s basically Buffalo chicken dip but mixed with baked potatoes — in other words, just the thing to sit down with in front of televised sports.
Sweet Potato Crunch Gratins. For more of a hash-brown experience, try a bed of shredded potatoes and parsnips in a gratin dish. Black beans are part of the topping, as they are in Loaded Baked Sweet Potatoes With Cajun Seasoning.
