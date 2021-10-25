I have a problem with self control when it comes to Whoppers. They generally come in a small box or one that looks like a quart of milk, and if I buy one of those, that is the default serving size, no matter what it says in the nutritional analysis. I love them because they are simple and complex at the same time. It’s just a crunchy ball covered in chocolate. But when I shatter that sphere, the malted milk dissolves on my tongue with just enough sass to get my attention, and I have to eat them all until they’re gone. That problem is solved at Halloween, where the treat-size sleeves have exactly three Whoppers in them. Not going to lie: I usually eat three sleeves. But still, limiting myself to nine total Whoppers always feels like I’ve managed a level of moderation. — Jim Webster