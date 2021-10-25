Scroll on below for suggestions, and if you’re not seeing the right pumpkin recipes for you, search for “pumpkin” in our Recipe Finder. And, of course, if all you want is the spice, make your own Pumpkin Spice Mix.
Starters
Creamy Tomato Pumpkin Soup. A simple pumpkin soup with tart tomato and coconut milk is a great way to start dinner.
Roasted Pumpkin Hummus. Whip pumpkin up with chickpeas for this simple dip. Serve with crudité.
Pumpkin Tortilla Soup. One more soup for good measure! This one relies on warm spices such as cumin and cayenne, as well as ale or cider for balance.
Mains
Pumpkin and Black Bean Baked Rice. A one-pot, flavorful rice-bake? Yes, please!
Biryani Stuffed Pumpkins. If you want to go all out, stuff pumpkins with biryani for dramatic effect.
Pumpkin, Walnut and Sage Crostata. Here’s another glamorous main dish that is sure to delight.
Sides
Pumpkin Spoon Bread. Custardy pumpkin spoon bread dances on the line between sweet and savory.
Pumpkin Seed Salsa. Don’t forget pumpkin seeds! Blitz them up with chiles, onion, garlic, tomatillo and tomato for this tasty salsa.
Cabbage Slaw With Orange-Pumpkin Seed Dressing. Here’s another great way to use pumpkin seeds, but this time to add crunch to this refreshing slaw.
Desserts
Intensely Chocolatey Pumpkin Bread. Simple, studded with chocolate, with a lovely soft texture.
Pumpkin Creme Brulees. If you want to go all out, make these burnished orange creme brulees.
Libby’s New-Fashioned Pumpkin Pie With Dulce de Leche and Cardamom. Becky Krystal took the recipe from the back of the Libby’s can and upped the ante.
BONUS: Have pumpkin for breakfast
Pumpkin Cranberry Waffles. Got leftover roasted or canned pumpkin? Use it to make these waffles for breakfast the next day.
