It lacks a certain romance of being “involved” with your food, artificially speeding up the natural course of the time it should take for a dish to braise. It doesn’t look as romantic as a clay pot used for simmering beans or as eye-catching as a brightly colored Le Creuset passed on to you by your family. I won’t try to convince the naysayers that the timesaving and hands-off benefits of the multicooker can be a godsend to working parents or busy folk, but those of us on the Food desk who own an Instant Pot sing it praises. If you follow us on Instagram or read these very pages, you’ll likely spot us regularly making brothy beans, sublime stews, saucy spaghetti, luscious risotto, creamy yogurt, silky dulce de leche — and even luxurious cheesecake. Whereas the jury may still be out on the trendy air fryers, one thing’s for certain, the Instant Pot is here to stay.