We have lots of spooky treat ideas, including seven recipes for frightful fun at home. Or, you can make some of the treats featured in the photo above. Food stylist Lisa Cherkasky turned Cornmeal and Cherry Thumbprint Cookies into scary eyes with red gel food coloring. She made Finnish Chestnut Fingers into witches’ fingers with the addition of sliced almonds for fingernails. Or, just make these cute-as-a-button Mice Cookies.
Tell us about your favorite treats for Halloween, and share any of your favorite tricks, too.
Want more recipes and tips from the food team? Check out our past chats or sign up for Voraciously’s Essential Cookbooks Newsletter.