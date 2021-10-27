Brewster explains that additions are often words or phrases that have recently bubbled up (the ubiquitous “air fryer” is another new one), but others are on a slower march. For example, “wiener roast” is another 2021 addition. The dictionary has long defined both “wiener and "roast,” respectively — and the idea of a “gathering at which wieners are cooked over a fire or grill and eaten” isn’t exactly having a viral moment.