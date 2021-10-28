In a medium pot, combine the coconut milk or vegetable stock, miso and maple syrup. Using a soup spoon, scoop the squash out of its skin and add it to the pot. Using an immersion blender, puree until smooth. Taste, and season with more miso and/or maple syrup, if desired. Set the pot over high heat and bring the soup to a low boil, then decrease the heat to low and keep warm. (You may also puree the soup in a standing blender. Remove the vent in the blender lid, and loosely cover it with a towel, to allow the steam to escape. If soup seems too thick, it may be thinned out with water. If, when scooping, some of the skin gets into the blender, that’s fine — acorn squash skin is soft and edible.)