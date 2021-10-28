So this is not just an effort to change the way we market or drink wine. It’s a call to us as wine drinkers to rethink how our choices affect our planet. We are all feeling the effects of climate change. Our elected leaders may be unwilling to do what’s necessary to face the crisis, pointing instead to the market, the private sector to take action. Well, here’s a small but significant part of the private sector taking modest but meaningful steps. Patagonia Provisions won’t save the world with piquette. But it may get others thinking about taking the next step. I’m all for that.