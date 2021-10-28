Whenever I roast vegetables for dinner, which is often this time of year, I make as many sheet pans’ worth as will fit in my oven to ensure plenty of leftovers to use throughout the week. The vegetables — broccoli, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato, you name it — are easily reheated as a side for another dinner or spun, warm or at room temperature, into meals such as an egg-topped hash, a hummus plate or a vegetable bowl like this one. This recipe highlights one combination of flavors that work beautifully together, but it is really just a template, with lots of room to play.