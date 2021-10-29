“We’ve been in our pajamas at home for two years,” says Deshaies. Now it’s time to “go out and feel great.” L’Ardente, which he opened with business partner Eric Eden, proves a tonic for the times. This is a restaurant that takes its cooking and hospitality, but not itself, seriously. Every dish seems to include something that makes you laugh, lap it up or both. And unlike in too many places now, the service is neither intrusive nor absent. Managers and others check in, but don’t overstay their time at the table.