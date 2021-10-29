Many Somalis traditionally prefer a cup of shaah on the sweeter side; you may want to add less sugar. You can adjust the amount of ginger, as well.
Shaah is traditionally served with bur, a fried, sweet doughnut, pictured above.
Storage: Leftover shaah can be refrigerated in a lidded container for up to 1 day.
Ingredients
- 6 cups water
- 2 whole cloves
- 4 green cardamom pods
- One (3- to 4-inch) cinnamon stick
- 3 1/4 ounces unpeeled fresh ginger, or to taste
- 1/3 cup (67 grams) granulated sugar, or to taste
- 1 tablespoon loose leaf black tea or 2 tea bags
- Powdered milk, such as Nestle Nido brand, or fresh milk of choice (optional)
Step 1
In a medium pot over medium-high heat, bring the water to a boil.
While waiting for the water to boil, in a mortar with a pestle, pound the cloves, cardamom and cinnamon until roughly ground. Alternatively, place the spices in a spice grinder and process until roughly ground. Add the ground spices to the water.
Step 2
Slice the ginger root into 1/4-inch thick pieces. Working with a few pieces at a time, smash the ginger in a mortar and pestle until all pieces are smashed (you can also smash with a meat tenderizer or a kitchen mallet). Add the ginger to the water, followed by the sugar and tea, and bring to a boil.
Step 3
Once the mixture comes to a boil, turn off the heat and let the tea steep on the burner for 10 to 15 minutes. Strain into cups and serve with milk of your choice, if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per serving
Calories: 43; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 0 mg; Carbohydrates: 11 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 11 g; Protein: 0 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From food writer Ifrah F. Ahmed
Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
