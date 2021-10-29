During my time in Mogadishu, every afternoon was marked by casariyo. In the villa, we took casariyo on the balcony where we had all of our meals. On occasion, my mother would take her casariyo in the courtyard, where she looked like the definition of grace. Her relaxed state could be seen in the way her bright garbasaar draped itself over her shoulders. Her feet, covered in bold red henna, outstretched before her on the stone bench as she sat nursing a cup of shaah in one hand, basking in the sun and resting for a time.