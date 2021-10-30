Much like the way a sauce or condiment can upgrade your savory lunch or dinner, a from-scratch fruit topping is a great way to add excitement and color to sweeter-leaning dishes. While we love a generous glug of maple syrup on our pancakes, oatmeal, yogurt and more, it can be fun — not to mention thrifty and eco-friendly — to round up whatever fresh or frozen fruit you may have for something that’s a step above.