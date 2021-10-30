Fall and winter are the seasons for warm, hearty breakfasts and dishes fragrant with warming spices. (Including pumpkin spice the way it’s meant to be!) Plus, with our bounty of apples and pears, those expectations lend themselves well to making your own fruit compotes, syrups and sauces.
Here are some ideas to check out in our archives.
Chai-Spiced Fruit Compote, above. Tea bags and dried fruit mean this fall-spiced topping is always within reach when the craving strikes. It’s especially at home on top of Greek yogurt.
Fall Fruits in Port Wine Sauce. Apples, pears and cinnamon bring a seasonal feel to this elegant dessert that can be paired with yogurt, ice cream or even a wedge of cheesecake (or cheese!). Would I put it on oatmeal as a special treat? Yes.
Balsamic-Poached Figs. For those who like their sweets with a little more savory edge, consider this preparation in which dried figs are folded into a caramel made with balsamic vinegar, orange juice, fresh thyme and spices.
Apple, Walnut and Fig Haroset With Mulled Wine Syrup. Every time I make haroset for Passover, I tell myself I shouldn’t limit myself to putting it together for the holiday. Based on personal experience, this recipe I developed is as well-suited to oatmeal and yogurt as it is matzoh. Ditto my Dried Fruit Haroset With Cardamom and Lemon.
Honey Custard Cups With Blueberry Compote. Frozen blueberries mean you can make this cardamom-scented compote year-round. Tear-and-Share Drop Scones With Baked Berry Compote and Chunky Berry Sauce also use frozen fruit.
Roasted Cranberry Pie Filling. Now that cranberries are coming into the stores in time for the Thanksgiving sauce, grab some extra to make this pie filling that you could use as a fruit topper in other arenas. For a looser consistency, just cook it a little bit less, and add more sugar to taste if you don’t want it quite as tart. Bavarian Cream Parfaits features a simple cranberry compote, too.
Pistachio Cake With Yogurt Mousse and Saffron-Poached Oranges. Even if you don’t make the rest of the elements of this dessert, you’ll find plenty of uses for the orange segments cooked in a syrup made with orange juice, honey and saffron.
More from Voraciously: