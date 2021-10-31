Some Colombians might take issue with the recipe, given that it includes no pork, but that shouldn’t stop anybody from making it, as it’s deeply flavored by a smart combination of cumin, garlic powder and smoked paprika. Plus, the plantains add just a touch of sweetness that goes so well with the earthy beans. As Castrejón writes, his partner’s mother told him that these beans aren’t just a staple in Colombia, but “it’s not a real party without them.” I haven’t been hosting many parties lately, but I consider this just the thing for a party of two: my husband and me, far from Colombia but loving these bowls of beans nonetheless.